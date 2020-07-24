COVID-19: EU to support Kenya track her long-distance drivers digitally

By Checky Abuje,

The European Union on Thursday offered to support Kenya fast track results of the COVID-19 testing for the long-distance truck drivers in Busia and Malaba border points.

Currently, it is taking longer than is comfortable for these drivers to get their COVID-19 results at the border points connecting Kenya and Uganda.

The EU Ambassador to Kenya Mr Simon Mordue said they have come up with a regional electronic cargo driver-tracking system which will help track the COVID-19-status of truck drivers electronically.

“In the next two weeks, the App will be up and running and will be linked to all Covid-19 testing Centres across the country. The technology will at the same time make it possible to follow the trajectory of the trucks and help the detection of short-landing,” he said.

The EU envoy made the revelation at the Busia One-Stop Border Post where the EU donated equipment including re-usable boots and masks, washing points, hand sanitizers, liquid handwashing soap, disinfectant sprays and protective PPEs to border frontline health workers, customs operators and women organizations in Kenya and Uganda.

“The EU through TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) will also establish safe trade which will allow close space zone for women small scale traders to continue operating their businesses as the border remains closed due to Corona Virus pandemic,” he added.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Rashid Aman said they will use the App to link up with their laboratory testing systems to facilitate detection of truck drivers’ Covid-19 status at any transit points between Mombasa and Busia or Malaba.

Speaking exclusively to Africa Science News in his Border town office, Busia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri disclosed that more than 600 individuals in Busia are positive of Covid-19 infection. Kenya has so far recorded more than 14,000 cases of Corona Virus-infected people.

Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi thanked the EU for supporting various projects in the county through TMEA and for capacity building offered to cross border traders in the county.

The DG urged TMEA to expedite the dualling of Busia-Kisumu highway to facilitate free movement of cargo trucks which have been blamed for C19 positive cases in Busia. Mulomi echoed the good gesture by TradeMark East Africa and challenged them to speed up the complete of infrastructural development at Busia and Malaba OSBPs respectively.

Among the high-profile guests accompanying the Envoy included TBharatMEA CEO Frank Matsaert, PS EAC Dr Kevit Desai, PS MEACA Uganda Edith Mwanje and CAS Health Dr Rashid Aman.