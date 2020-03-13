Mettā Nairobi hosts the Creative DNA Fashion Incubator Program  

Mettā has brought together 11 Fashion startups after a rigorous multi-phase selection process for the Fashion incubator under the Creative DNA program powered and supported by The British Council, East Africa Arts who seek to support Kenya’s Creative economy.

This is also in partnership with Fashion Scout, who is one of the UK’s largest fashion showcases throughout London Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and Kiev Fashion Days. Founded in 2006, it is a creative platform that has showcased and supported nearly 900 emerging fashion designers from across the world.

This six-week intensive Fashion Incubator will help the entrepreneurs grow their businesses by tackling growth-stage challenges such as attracting the right customers, scaling to new markets, finding partners and securing investment. Which will be run alongside fashion scouts.

The cohort will have the opportunity to access and interact with a global network of fashion experts, mentors, corporate clients, and partners as well as explore the high-growth markets of London, with a one-week Bootcamp based in the UK.

Creative DNA will conclude in a fashion showcase in April where the entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to present their brand collections to achieve potential partnerships. At the end of the program, 5 entrepreneurs will be selected to receive £5,000 in seed grant funding. There will also be 6-month post-program support from the Mettā & Nest Ventures team.

The 2020 cohort comprises of Ohana Family Wear, We Are NBO, Gordon Luchini, Epic African Jewellery, Favoloso by Nanu, Sevaria, Enda Athletic Ltd., The Nisisi Factory, StyleTech by Teshie, Vintara Collections and Genteel Kenya.