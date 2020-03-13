Online agricultural platform opens to farmer groups, cooperatives

Selina Wamucii, the platform that helps businesses from anywhere in the world to buy and import food and agricultural produce from any African country has announced that it is opening up to organized farmers groups and cooperatives to sell or export directly to markets worldwide.

“Selina Wamucii now welcomes farmer groups, associations, processors and cooperatives based in any African country to sign up by visiting selinawamucii.com and start selling their produce directly to a large selection of interested buyers from around the world who are already using our platform”, said John Oroko, the company’s CEO.

Farmers can sell directly on the Selina Wamucii platform as registered, organized groups. The platform enables farmers to control the entire process from growing, harvesting to supplying directly to local markets right in their countries, within Africa (intra-Africa) or even export directly by themselves to any market worldwide.

Among the requirements for farmers to sign up is that the farmers need to be organized in groups of active members with the group having a clear leadership structure in place.

“At Selina Wamucii, we believe all farmers and other producers should be seamlessly connected to markets anywhere in the world regardless of geographical limitations, size of farm, facilities or resources. That’s why we’re building the first truly Pan-African platform for food and agricultural produce. The platform uses technologies including artificial intelligence, data, and algorithms to streamline the extremely fragmented agricultural supply chains across entire Africa,” says Mr Oroko.

“Our platform is now accessible to farmers in every corner of the African continent who will now be able to easily take to market a wide range of Africa’s food & agricultural produce. From Cape Verde’s mackerel sourced by local fishermen to Madagascar’s vanilla grown by family farmers, we are building a marketplace that connects producers to market opportunities regionally and globally, ultimately unlocking opportunities that fuel economic prosperity for millions of farmers and other food producers across the African continent.”, adds Oroko.

Selina Wamucii is a platform that helps businesses from anywhere in the world to easily source, buy or import food & agricultural produce from any African country with ease. It simplifies sourcing, payments, and logistics while guaranteeing trust for buyers and producers. The platform now integrates with cooperatives, farmers groups, agro-processors and other organizations that work directly with family farmers including smallholder farmers, pastoralists and fishing communities to form a valuable link to markets around the world.

Selina is putting all Africa’s producers (80% of whom are family farmers) and their products in one platform where buyers can reliably find and buy produce from Africa.